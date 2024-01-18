Houston's winter freeze, by the numbers: 4 deaths reported during weather event, but cause pending

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While numbers suggest this week's freeze event in Houston may have been tamer than the 2021 winter storm, officials still counted four deaths during the last two days.

The City of Houston laid out its statistics during the extreme winter weather event, ranging on things from crashes to animal cruelty and carbon monoxide calls.

It's still too early to say whether the four people died as a result of the weather or foul play, but the medical examiner is working on a determination.

Here are the various city agencies reporting data:

Houston Police Department

Confirmed weather-related crashes : 123, out of 372 reported crashes

: 123, out of 372 reported crashes Traffic hazard calls : 300

: 300 'Ice on roadways' reports : 83

: 83 'Tow and Go' calls : 25

: 25 Animal cruelty calls: 95

Houston Fire Department

Medical events related to cold weather : 34

: 34 Carbon monoxide calls : 18

: 18 Home or building fires : 110

: 110 Car crashes: 355, including 15 requiring extrication

Administration and Regulatory Affairs / 3-1-1 / BARC animal control

3-1-1 call-takers coordinated at least 382 free rides to and from warming centers during the cold weather event. Since Monday, the top five categories for 3-1-1 service requests have been:

Water service : 655 service requests

: 655 service requests Water leak : 420 service requests

: 420 service requests Water main valve : 156 service requests

: 156 service requests Traffic signal maintenance : 124 service requests

: 124 service requests Sewer wastewater: 108 service requests

BARC also responded to 174 calls for service regarding animal welfare.

Houston Public Works

Houston Water had 182 work orders for water leaks and 107 completed repairs . All locations that have not been completed have repair dates scheduled.

and . All locations that have not been completed have repair dates scheduled. HPW does NOT have any open requests for road treatments.

have any open requests for road treatments. Water production and pressures are stable across the system. HPW is seeing an increase in demand due to some private and public water leaks.

Very low number of calls to Customer Account Services (CAS) for assistance to shut off water.

The reporting for the statistics come from the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management.

