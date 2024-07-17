3 in 10 Houstonians surveyed by UH is considering leaving due in part to severe weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's severe storms and power outages have some thinking about leaving.

"I have heard from colleagues that they want to leave Houston and go back to Miami because of them losing power here," Jason Craul, a Miamian-turned-Houstonian as of five years ago, said.

According to a 2023 University of Houston survey, they may not be alone.

Of the people surveyed, 29% said they were considering leaving Houston, at least in part because of the severe weather.

"Certainly, one-third of the Houston population's not going to leave, but some of them will, and so, Houston will lose some people who otherwise would have been great contributors to our city and region," Mark Jones with UH's Hobby School of Public Affairs said.

Jones said many who ultimately leave Houston could head for other Texas cities, citing the state's strong economy.

"Dallas may begin to get more growth if Houston continues to have these types of problems that drive people away," he said.

Yet U.S. Census Bureau data shows the city of Houston has gained more than 23,700 residents since 2020, after Hurricane Harvey and the 2021 freeze.

"When Harvey came around, my house flooded, and I have friends, neighbors, family all coming by and helping out, so I think the Houston culture overpowers its weather," Tomas Gyarfas said.

Still, some continue to move from other parts of the country.

After relocating from Chicago, Erica Gibbs became a Houstonian in 2024 and told ABC13 she prefers the heat.

"I moved here right before the hurricane and the tropical storm. Honestly, I enjoy the heat much better than the snow, so I think it's definitely whatever you prefer," Gibbs said.

