Some Houston-area residents experiencing power outages amid below-freezing temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Houston-area residents are without power as southeast Texas experiences a deep freeze.

We have issued an ABC13 Weather Alert Day through noon on Wednesday due to some lingering icy bridges and overpasses and a hard freeze.

According to CenterPoint Energy's outage tracker, 4,001 Houston-area customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m.

The outage areas are spread out across the Houston area, with 1,000 of the reported customers without power in the Galveston area.

It's unclear if the outages are linked to Texas' power grid conditions.

For the second day in a row, the state's power grid is urging Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT says grid conditions could get tight because of the extreme cold.

ERCOT's online tracker showed that grid conditions were in the yellow on Tuesday morning, which means it's experiencing some strain.

Officials said they expected the most demand on the power grid between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Officials say waiting until later in the day to use your appliances, lowering your thermostat by a few degrees, and minimizing the use of your lights can make a big difference.

Of course, there are still people who fear the worst because of the winter storm we experienced three years ago in 2021, which left people without power for days.

ABC13 asked the CEO of ERCOT why we're still seeing conservation notices, when the grid is an issue that Texans have asked the state to address for years.

"We're seeing, you know, people who move to the state and businesses move to the state. But with that comes a significant demand on infrastructure, including electric infrastructure," CEO Pablo Vegas said. "So, we're working hard to keep up with that growth, making sure that we can meet all those expectations. But it is not unusual during a really extreme weather event like this."

If you experience a power outage today, ERCOT says it should be short-lived.

Vegas said they've been working with transmission utility companies over the last couple of years to make sure that they can roll outages so that no one is without electricity for too long.

Officials expect us to hit an all-time winter record again on Tuesday for power demand.