Gridlock Alert: Look out for Houston traffic closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers may want to watch out for major traffic slowdowns across Houston this weekend.

There's a total closure of northbound lanes of both the Southwest Freeway and Highway 288. Beginning Friday night at around 9 p.m., crews plan to do concrete work that will last until Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic on both Highway 288 and the Southwest Freeway will be detoured onto I-45 heading into downtown.

Another closure will be along the I-10 East Freeway. Crews will close all westbound lanes between Uvalde and Normandy Roads until Sunday night.

On the southeast side of Houston, US Highway 90-A will be closing in both directions at Spur Five on Saturday. Drivers can use Wheeler and Old Spanish Trail as alternate routes.