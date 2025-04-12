12 arrested after undercover operation unfolds at N. Houston after-hours club, HPD said

A busy scene in north Houston overnight unfolded after an unlicensed after-hours club was raided, resulting in multiple arrests.

A busy scene in north Houston overnight unfolded after an unlicensed after-hours club was raided, resulting in multiple arrests.

A busy scene in north Houston overnight unfolded after an unlicensed after-hours club was raided, resulting in multiple arrests.

A busy scene in north Houston overnight unfolded after an unlicensed after-hours club was raided, resulting in multiple arrests.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A busy scene in north Houston overnight unfolded after an unlicensed after-hours club was raided, resulting in multiple arrests following an undercover operation, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police executed a search warrant at a nondescript building in the 700 block of W. Gulf Bank at the Plaza 45 Nightclub.

HPD said through undercover operations, investigators were able to buy alcohol after 2 a.m., which is illegal.

RELATED: After multiple shootings, Houston council finds shutting down after-hours clubs is no easy task



Twelve people were arrested in total. Four bartenders, two managers, the owner, two unlicensed security guards, and three others had outstanding warrants.

According to Captain Ryan Watson, this is part of a massive effort to shut down unlicensed bars in the city. According to police, this particular nightclub is no stranger to violence happening on the premises.

On March 24, at least six people were shot at a southwest Houston after-hours club, Latinas Sports Bar.

Officials confiscated and disposed of the alcohol found at the scene.

SEE ALSO: SW Houston after-hours club closes 2 days after 6 people were shot in its parking lot



According to investigators, they will contact the strip mall owner where the club was located to notify them that an illegal club was operating on their property. The owner will have to bring the property into compliance.

The club will remain closed as the investigation continues.