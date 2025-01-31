Gridlock Alert: Several Houston traffic closures to look out for this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers may want to watch out for major traffic slowdowns across Houston this weekend.

Construction projects this weekend will close some lanes along the Gulf Freeway, South Loop, and Westpark Tollway.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

Beginning Friday, numerous lanes in both directions of I-45 will be closed between Highway 3/Monroe Road and Edgebrook/Clearwood near Hobby Airport.

To get around this, you can take Highway 3.

Lanes will reopen on Monday.

I-610 South Loop

Also happening on the southeast side, crews will close one lane of the South Loop westbound between Woodridge and Broad each night starting at 9 p.m. and will reopen them Monday.

Westpark Tollway ramps

On the Westpark Tollway, the westbound entrance and exit ramps at the Beltway will also close each night.

For the exit ramp closure, drivers will need to continue through the Bellaire intersection and take the entrance ramp to Beltway 8 southbound main lanes.

Those wanting to get around the entrance ramp closure will need to take the Harwin exit from Beltway 8 northbound, continue to Westpark Tollway West, and turn left.