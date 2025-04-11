Man stabbed after posting video of bodies found exposed at mortuary, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a total of 10 dead human bodies were found at a funeral home in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities responded to a disturbance call at the Richardson Mortuary funeral home on Brookfield Drive in southwest Houston on Friday.

According to HPD, a man and his girlfriend showed up to check on his mother's arrangements at the funeral home. Police say the man filmed all the bodies there, which infuriated a worker, who then stabbed him.

Since it was a minor wound and the suspect claimed self-defense, the district attorney declined to press charges for the stabbing.

ABC13 spoke to an executive director with the Texas Funeral Service Commission on Wednesday evening about the situation. The director said that videos of the bodies were shocking, and the bodies on the tables are "typical-funeral home operations." Over the last 10 years, the funeral home had 14 complaints, according to the director.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather the facts for this breaking news story.