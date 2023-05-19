Construction on the I-610 West Loop northbound ramp to US-59 Southwest Freeway is set to be completed by the summer of 2024, according to TxDOT.

West Loop and Southwest Freeway construction to be completed by summer 2024, TxDOT says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ongoing construction at the West Loop and Southwest Freeway is about to enter the home stretch.

The bad news is drivers will see more work and closures until then.

ABC13's traffic team discovered that, at the beginning of next year, the ramp from the West Loop northbound to US-59 northbound will close.

That should be completed late next summer.

With all this work happening on the ramps and the West Loop, some may ask, "Why do they have to shut down the lanes to the Southwest Freeway?" We took that question to the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT.

"In order to do that work, we want to make sure that we're doing it safely," Danny Perez, a spokesperson for TxDOT, said.

"Sometimes we're putting new bridge beams. We're doing a lot of work on the main lanes above, so we have the close the main lanes below," Perez added.

There will also be continued work on the West Loop medians through 2024.

Officials said the result should be safer freeways, ramps, and more room for all the traffic.

