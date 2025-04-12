24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman struck and killed by driver in southeast Houston crash, HPD says

KTRK logo
Saturday, April 12, 2025 9:44PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at about 9:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of Kewalo Lane on Saturday.

According to police, the woman was crouched in the street picking up something when a driver of a white GMC pickup truck turned from Iron Springs Drive onto Kewalo Basin Lane.

The woman was taken to HCA Clear Lake hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was questioned, who did not appear to be impaired, was released after.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW