Woman struck and killed by driver in southeast Houston crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at about 9:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of Kewalo Lane on Saturday.

According to police, the woman was crouched in the street picking up something when a driver of a white GMC pickup truck turned from Iron Springs Drive onto Kewalo Basin Lane.

The woman was taken to HCA Clear Lake hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was questioned, who did not appear to be impaired, was released after.