2 injured in fire at historic Galveston mansion, fire officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured when their historic Galveston mansion went up in flames on Saturday morning.

Videos show flames racing through the George Ball House on 24th Street around 9:30 a.m. The fire eventually spread to two neighboring homes, including Dr. Victor Viser's.

"I could see the flames coming from my neighbor's house, and they were voluminous, the size of an SUV pouring out the side of the house," Viser said.

Viser said he, his wife, and his dog made it out before the flames began licking the side of his house.

Flames also spread to another historic home on the opposite side of the Ball house causing significant damage.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News he made it out safely, and that he positioned a ladder against the second-floor backyard balcony of the Ball house so that firefighters could rescue the two men trapped there.

"Their staircase was so enflamed, I looked at it, and there was no way somebody could come down those stairs. It was that engulfed in flames," Viser said.

Both men went to the hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Galveston Fire Department.

The Ball house is named for one of Galveston's most prominent businessmen and dates back to the 1850s.

Neighbors say it had recently undergone a full-scale renovation.

"It's a pretty devastating loss. It's one of the oldest homes in Galveston," historian and author Kathleen Maca said.

The house was once attached to Viser's home and sat on the site of the Rosenburg Library before the homes were divided and moved to their current location.

Both survived the 1900 hurricane, which continues to rank as the country's deadliest storm.

"This is one of the most historically significant due to its age, the series of owners it's had through the years. This isn't something that can ever be replaced," Maca said.

Firefighters confirm the fire began in the Ball house, but the cause is still under investigation.

