Man killed, 2 hospitalized in crash in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a crash in northeast Harris County overnight, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies say the man died after crashing his SUV into a pickup truck carrying a father and his 8-year-old child on Atascocita Road near Wilson.

According to authorities, the driver lost control while taking a turn and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the crash.

Both the father and his son were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies believe the SUV driver may have been drinking.