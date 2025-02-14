Gridlock Alert: Traffic slowdowns you may want to avoid this Valentine's Day weekend

Valentine's Day weekend closures in Houston include construction along the Gulf Freeway, I-610 South Loop, and Highway 225.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some major traffic closures could delay your Valentine's Day plans this weekend.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

Construction work is being done on the Gulf Freeway between Holland and Deats Roads in the Dickinson area.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews will move northbound lanes onto new pavement.

The lanes will close Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen by Monday's rush hour.

I-610 South Loop

On the South Loop, all westbound lanes will also close between Fannin and Kirby beginning Friday night and reopen Monday morning.

This includes the westbound entrance from Almeda.

You can take Bellfort to get around this.

TxDOT said work needed to be done on the pedestrian bridge over the mainlanes of I-610 because it was hit by an overheight vehicle last year.

Highway 225

Drivers should also watch for slowdowns along Highway 225 in the Pasadena area.

Crews will close all westbound lanes between Red Bluff and Richey starting Friday and reopen them Monday morning.

You can take Southmore as a detour.