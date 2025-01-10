Gridlock Alert: Road construction across Houston may slow down your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should expect some traffic backups due to construction across the Houston area this weekend.

This weekend's trouble spots are along the Katy Freeway and the Gulf Freeway.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

Two lanes inbound on the Gulf Freeway will close all weekend between Spur 5/Calhoun and Cullen. This also closes down the entrance ramp coming on from Spur 5/Calhoun.

To get around this, drivers can take Highway 288.

Construction will go on from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-10 Katy Freeway

A couple of ramps along the Katy Freeway will also be closed throughout the weekend.

The westbound entrance ramp from Studemont will close, as well as the westbound exit ramp to Heights Boulevard.

Both ramps should reopen by rush hour on Monday, at 5 a.m.