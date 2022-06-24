road closure

All mainlanes of Southwest Freeway at West Loop to be closed this weekend

Major closure at busy Houston interchange to cause weekend delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Know before you go! There's a major freeway closure you need to know about this weekend.

All mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop will close beginning Friday night.

It's part of the makeover for the interchange that's expected to last another two years.



Starting at 9 p.m., both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 will close at the I-610 West Loop.

They're scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

To get around the construction, drivers will be detoured onto the West Loop, and then back onto I-69.



To avoid the area altogether, drivers can take I-10.



TxDOT says it is remodeling the interchange to make it safer and cut down drive times.

For information on Houston-area road closures, visit houstontranstar.org.

MORE CLOSURES: Check your maps for a detour, Memorial Drive closed this weekend

