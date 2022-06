All mainlanes of Southwest Freeway at West Loop to be closed this weekend

🚧 HEADS UP: Major weekend closure of I-69 Southwest Fwy North and Southbound Mainlanes at I-610 West Loop starting tonight, Friday, June 24 at 9 PM. Visit https://t.co/FoFQgwwrQo for more info on the 610/69 Interchange Project. Check https://t.co/Ikwr9ZAVbv for traffic updates. pic.twitter.com/cey4QLl34s — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) June 24, 2022

As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, crews will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop Friday, June 24 at 9 pm until Monday, June 27 at 5 am. pic.twitter.com/UKdCx89anx — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Know before you go! There's a major freeway closure you need to know about this weekend.All mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop will close beginning Friday night.It's part of the makeover for the interchange that's expected to last another two years.Starting at 9 p.m., both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 will close at the I-610 West Loop.They're scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.To get around the construction, drivers will be detoured onto the West Loop, and then back onto I-69.To avoid the area altogether, drivers can take I-10.TxDOT says it is remodeling the interchange to make it safer and cut down drive times.For information on Houston-area road closures, visit houstontranstar.org.