Check your maps for a detour, Memorial Drive closed June 24 -26

Memorial Park tunnels open to traffic Monday at 11:30 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have plans this weekend to go to Memorial Park? You might want to check your maps for a detour.

The Memorial Park Conservancy announced that beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24 through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, Memorial Drive will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian trail traffic.

The video featured above is from a previous report when the Memorial Park land bridge tunnel opened to Houston drivers.

The closure will be in both directions between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive.

Detours will divert through traffic around Memorial Park, and signage will be installed to alert drivers of alternate routes, park officials said.

Houston Police Department officers will also be directing traffic to detour routes at Westcott Street and 610/West Loop South intersections and the Woodway Drive 610/West Loop South intersection.

Within Memorial Park, trail closures will include Picnic Loop, Green Trail, and Seymour Lieberman Trail, between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive.

All other park areas will remain open throughout the weekend.

Vehicular traffic within Memorial Park will be limited to park users, who will have access at East Memorial Loop, West Memorial Loop, Arnot and the Washington/Westcott entrance.

The road closure accommodates the installation of support beams for three new Ravine Bridges, which will link a new section of the Seymour Lieberman Trail.

This section will move the trail away from Memorial Drive and direct park visitors over a series of bridges through some of the three-mile trail's most scenic and shaded portions.

SEE ALSO: New information details Memorial Park land bridge construction timeline
