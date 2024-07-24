FM-1097 bridge over Atkins Creek 'collapsed further' after heavy rain washed road away

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you frequently drive on FM-1097, just east of the city of Montgomery, heads up. A portion of the road over Atkins Creek was washed out during Tuesday's heavy rains, and according to officials, the bridge has collapsed even further.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough shared photos of the damage on social media Wednesday morning. A portion of the roadway appeared to have fallen into the creek below, causing the guardrail to buckle.

Keough said TxDOT was working on a repair, adding that drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

In an update Wednesday, Montgomery officials said the bridge on 1097 West had collapsed further, causing it to shut down completely. An updated image showed the extensive damage to that road.

Authorities said they did not have an estimated time for when the repairs would be completed.

The road damage comes as even more rain is expected to fall over southeast Texas on Wednesday and Thursday.

ABC13's weather team declared Thursday an ABC13 Weather Alert Day. More tropical downpours are incoming, and the risk of flash flooding looks to be even higher for Thursday as low pressure tracks through Southeast Texas to enhance and prolong the heavy rainfall.

