Total closure of FM-1097 at Atkins Creek implemented due to partial road collapse from heavy rain

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Transportation is closing Atkins Creek Crossing on FM 1097 after part of the road collapsed from the heavy rain.

TxDOT said Tuesday's downpours led to heavy erosion, which then caused the roadway to collapse.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough shared photos of the damage on social media Wednesday. A portion of the roadway appeared to have fallen into the creek below, causing the guardrail to buckle.

In a later update the same day, officials said the bridge had collapsed further and shared pictures of the extensive damage.

Montgomery County officials said the roadway would remain closed until repairs are complete and it is safe for drivers.

"In the best interest of safety, TxDOT has implemented a total closure of the Atkins Creek Crossing on FM 1097," TxDOT said in a release. "TxDOT continues to work with the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County officials, keeping them in the loop as this project unfolds. We are committed to safety first and making sure we repair this roadway and make it usable again to the public as quickly as possible."

Drivers are asked to be mindful of the closure and take an alternate route.

Authorities said they did not have an estimated time for when the repairs would be completed.