Hardy Toll Road under complete closure as crews work to restore power in area, HCTRA announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced that the Hardy Toll Road will be closed completely starting at 11 a.m. on Friday to complete power restoration efforts in the area.

HCTRA said drivers should expect delays during the daytime closure on the north and southbound lanes from Parker Road to I-610.

In addition, the westbound I-610 entrance ramp to the northbound Hardy Toll Road and the southbound Crosstimbers Street exit ramp will also be closed.

As for detours, drivers will be diverted to the Parker Road and Tidwell exit ramp.

It has been a few days since Hurricane Beryl landed in southeast Texas, leaving millions without electricity.

CenterPoint Energy, the City of Houston's largest energy provider says it expects to restore power to 80% of impacted customers by Sunday night.

This is the largest outage the company has seen in its history.