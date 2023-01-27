Houston traffic: Southwest Freeway inbound at West 610 Loop blocked after deadly motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For those planning to head inside the loop on the Southwest Freeway, you may have to find a way around a closure happening Thursday night.

A motorcyclist was thrown off the bike during a deadly crash on the inbound U.S. 59 at the West 610 Loop. Houston police reported the incident at 5:58 p.m.

The lone rider died at the scene.

The crash is posing to be an obstacle for drivers heading into the later evening hours. The HOV lane to the Southwest Freeway is closed due to the bike landing on it.

In addition, only the left lanes of the Southwest Freeway are getting by.

There's no immediate word on how long authorities will need the freeway closed.

