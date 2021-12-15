Highway 249 ramp to Sam Houston Tollway reopen after major crash that resulted in 2 dead

@HCSOTexas Homicide Investigators are enroute to the crash scene at 249 @ Beltway. One of our units witnessed the initial crash, and one of the individuals involved in the crash subsequently jumped off of the overpass. The person was pronounced deceased. Joining our partners pic.twitter.com/Ojgug5CrBj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a closure on Highway 249 continued into the middle of Wednesday afternoon, authorities revealed that a driver, who is believed to have hit another vehicle, got out right after the crash, ran up an elevated connector ramp, and then threw himself over the edge.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said that person died from the apparent suicide on the Highway 249 southbound connector ramp to the eastbound North Sam Houston Tollway.Constable deputies received a call of the incident at 12:02 p.m.The person in the other vehicle was taken by Life Flight to the hospital, where that person died.There were no other deaths or injuries reported.While the constable's office was among the first to respond to the crash, the Harris County sheriff stated one of his deputies witnessed the initial crash.In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, "One of our units witnessed the initial crash, and one of the individuals in the crash subsequently jumped off of the overpass. The person was pronounced deceased."Gonzalez added that his homicide investigators were heading to the crash site.By 3:30 p.m., traffic on the impacted part of Highway 249 was back to normal.