5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road

You'll want to watch out for closures and crowds due to a number of events including IRONMAN Texas in the Woodlands, the Wings Over Houston Airshow and the Houston Texans return home to take on the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.
Here are the spots to avoid.
Saturday, Oct. 9 only
IRONMAN Texas in the Woodlands affecting the Hardy Toll Road
This is a daytime closure for Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CLOSURE
- The southbound mainlanes from IH-45 to IH-610 on the Hardy Toll Road
- All southbound entrance ramps
- The northbound Northgate exit ramp
- The westbound Airport Connector and westbound entrance ramps
DETOUR
- Drivers will need to seek alternate routes during this time
Daytime closure coming up on the Hardy Toll Road this Saturday for the Ironman Race from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.— HCTRA (@HCTRA) October 5, 2021
Details below.⬇️
Don't forget to visit https://t.co/XLBkVDRYKy to plan your route. #houtraffic #HTX pic.twitter.com/ugFtd1AX1e
IH-610 West Loop
Total closure northbound at IH-69 Southwest Freeway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Traffic to take connector to IH-69 northbound mainlanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH-69 northbound frontage road.
U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH-69 southbound frontage rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 southbound mainlanes. Take connector to IH-610 northbound mainlanes.
Closures lasting all weekend
North Beltway 8
Total closure eastbound from Imperial Valley Drive to the Hardy Toll Road
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Detour: use the Beltway 8 North eastbound exit to Hardy; use the frontage eastbound to the entrance ramp before Aldine Westfield and enter the Beltway 8 North eastbound mainlanes.
Spur 330
Total closure of the northbound connector ramp to IH-10.
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Drivers will exit at IH-10 eastbound frontage road and u-turn at the signalized intersection at Thompson.
US-59 in Montgomery County/New Caney
Total closure northbound from Roman Forest Boulevard to Creekwood in New Caney.
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Detour: Northbound IH-59 traffic exit SH-242 and continue on the northbound feeder to on ramp just north of SH-242.
Live traffic map
