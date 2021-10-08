5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road

Saturday, Oct. 9 only

Closures lasting all weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to be a busy weekend on the roads in and around the Houston area.You'll want to watch out for closures and crowds due to a number of events including IRONMAN Texas in the Woodlands, the Wings Over Houston Airshow and the Houston Texans return home to take on the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.Here are the spots to avoid.This is a daytime closure for Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.Total closure northbound at IH-69 Southwest Freeway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Traffic to take connector to IH-69 northbound mainlanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH-69 northbound frontage road.U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH-69 southbound frontage rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 southbound mainlanes. Take connector to IH-610 northbound mainlanes.Total closure eastbound from Imperial Valley Drive to the Hardy Toll RoadClosed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.Detour: use the Beltway 8 North eastbound exit to Hardy; use the frontage eastbound to the entrance ramp before Aldine Westfield and enter the Beltway 8 North eastbound mainlanes.Total closure of the northbound connector ramp to IH-10.Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Drivers will exit at IH-10 eastbound frontage road and u-turn at the signalized intersection at Thompson.Total closure northbound from Roman Forest Boulevard to Creekwood in New Caney.Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.Detour: Northbound IH-59 traffic exit SH-242 and continue on the northbound feeder to on ramp just north of SH-242.