At least 1 dead after major crash on FM 1314 in Montgomery County, DPS says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after at least one person died during a major crash on FM 1314 Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the crash happened on FM 1314 at Northgate Lane. SkyEye was above the aftermath of the wreck, where a truck can be seen flipped on its side next to a damaged SUV.

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office tweeted about the deadly wreck at about 1:10 p.m., telling drivers to use alternate routes and to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Sgt. Erik Burse confirmed with ABC13 that at least one person died. It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

