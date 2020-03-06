houston roughnecks

Hungry and undefeated: Roughnecks star duo talks with ABC13 over BBQ

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks are riding the only unbeaten record in the XFL heading into their Week 5 game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium.

Almost at the halfway mark of the inaugural season, the team has proven that it is hungry to win, and no two XFL stars are hungrier than Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips.

SEE ALSO: How food created the Houston Roughnecks' 1st dynamic duo

The QB-WR duo have linked up for seven scores through the first four games.
So, there was no better setting for Eyewitness Sports to catch up with the pigskin pals than Demeris Bar-B-Q on Shepherd Drive.

In the video above, Bob Slovak talks to Walker and Phillips while they chewed on smoked meats and savory sides. Everything about the Roughnecks was covered, including how they're riding the wave of their hot start and how every member of the roster has built upon making the best team in the league.

MORE ROUGHNECKS STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksbbqfootballxflbarbecue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Roughnecks quarterback headed to the NFL
XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News