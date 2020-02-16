Who is Corrion Ballard? Everything you need to know about the Houston Roughnecks safety

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5928418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> H-Town represent! The inaugural XFL Championship game will be held right here at TDECU Stadium. Fingers crossed the Roughnecks get to play!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Corrion Ballard, number 22, is a safety for the Houston Roughnecks.Ballard is from the Houston area and attended Summer Creek High School."Houston, being back home, it's incredible," Ballard told ABC13.After high school, Ballard graduated from Blinn College where he also played safety.He later went to the University of Utah where he started for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.Before joining the Roughnecks for their inaugural season, Ballard played for the Carolina Panthers."This opportunity to me, it means a lot. I mean football, that's my whole world," Ballard said. "So just getting an opportunity to be on the field, that's all I can ask for."Watch the video above to learn more about Ballard!