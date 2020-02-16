Who is P.J. Walker? Everything you need to know about the Houston Roughnecks quarterback

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5928418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> H-Town represent! The inaugural XFL Championship game will be held right here at TDECU Stadium. Fingers crossed the Roughnecks get to play!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Phillip "P.J." Walker, number 11, is quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks.Walker was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1995.He attended Temple University, where he played quarterback for the Temple Owls from 2013 to 2016.After college, Walker was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to play on their practice team.He played with the colts for almost two years before joining the Houston roughnecks for their inaugural season.In the first Roughnecks game against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Walker tossed four touchdowns and was named the league's first-ever Star of the Week.Walker told ABC13 he loves his new home in Texas because the food is great and the people are kind."Just to come here and be in a football state...a state that lives and dies football, that's something I love, something I'm proud to be a part of," Walker said.Watch the video above to learn more about Walker!