Police release video of suspect boarding METRO bus before deadly shooting on Scott Street

The bus driver kicked both men off, and unfortunately, things did not settle down between the two, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged gunman was caught on surveillance video boarding a METRO bus moments before shots were fired during an argument that left one man dead.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Monday in the 4700 block of Scott Street. On Wednesday, Houston police released surveillance video that shows the man they believe opened fire.

In the surveillance video, the suspect was boarding the METRO bus at 1900 Travis Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Twenty minutes later, investigators said the suspect got into a fight with another man on the bus. Witnesses told police that the victim punched the suspect multiple times.

The two men were then kicked off the bus by the driver at 4700 Scott Street, according to police.

But the fight didn't stop there. They continued to argue and physically fight after they got off the bus, and that's when police say the suspect fired two shots at the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital after being shot and did not survive.

Police say the suspect ran away south on Scott Street.

Investigators describe the suspect as a heavy-set, Black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the shooting.

He is not in custody, and no charges have been filed.

ABC13 Safety Tracker data shows six homicides have been reported in the area within the last 12 months. The data reported includes University Oaks and Riverside Terrace areas, home to an estimated 20,000 people.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

