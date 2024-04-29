Galveston police looking for man seen running naked in neighborhood, touching himself

Galveston police are looking for a man who was captured by a homeowner's doorbell camera standing naked on the family's front porch.

Galveston police are looking for a man who was captured by a homeowner's doorbell camera standing naked on the family's front porch.

Galveston police are looking for a man who was captured by a homeowner's doorbell camera standing naked on the family's front porch.

Galveston police are looking for a man who was captured by a homeowner's doorbell camera standing naked on the family's front porch.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police are asking neighbors to check their cameras after a man was seen naked walking up to people's homes.

On Saturday night, a Galveston homeowner captured something on their doorbell camera they won't forget. It was a sight that disturbed neighbors when we showed them.

"Oh my God," Galveston resident Brittany Alpaugh said. "Yeah, no. We're going to call the cops."

That's exactly what the homeowners did. On Saturday at about 10 p.m., they said a naked man was spotted on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of Avenue R. Shortly after, the person was on the porch trying to enter their home.

He didn't get in. Instead, the homeowner said he stayed on the porch and touched himself for nearly five minutes.

They didn't want to talk on camera but shared the video with ABC13.

"That's a new one on me," Galveston resident Richard Hodge said. "I've never seen anything like that before or heard anything like that before."

The homeowner called the cops. But by the time officers arrived, the naked man was gone.

Galveston's call log shows neighbors reported seeing him running around the area and hiding behind trees. They also reportedly spotted the naked man in an alley.

Officers said they have a person of interest, but so far, no arrest has been made.

The man faces an indecent exposure charge.

"It's disgusting," Alpaugh said. There are kids here, and that's not-we don't want our kids to see that kind of stuff."

That's why the homeowners said they alerted the police and want the man charged.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.