Wanted carjacking suspects allegedly stole car with baby inside near West Bellfort Avenue, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two men allegedly involved in two robberies in southwest Houston, one of which was caught on surveillance video.

Authorities said the suspects are two unknown Black men in their mid-20s with slim builds, but police gave no further description.

During one robbery, one suspect had short hair and wore a green shirt and dark-colored bottoms. The other suspect had his hair in twists and wore a dark gray top and dark-colored bottoms.

According to authorities, the suspects are responsible for a robbery at 9955 Buffalo Speedway on Feb. 24 and another at 2701 West Bellfort Avenue on Feb. 25.

In both incidents, the suspects reportedly approached a victim and stole their vehicle and personal belongings at gunpoint.

The Buffalo Speedway robbery was caught on surveillance video. Police said it began when one suspect approached a woman sitting in her car and asked if she wanted to buy marijuana.

Officials said the woman told the suspect no and waited in her vehicle until he left.

As she walked toward her building, authorities said she saw two suspects running at her. One suspect reportedly pulled a gun out and demanded her car keys.

Then, both suspects fled the scene in her car.

In the West Bellfort Avenue robbery, a woman had just arrived at her apartment complex with her children, a 10-month-old and a 1-year-old.

She took her 1-year-old into their home, and while returning for her 10-month-old, she saw the suspects in her vehicle backing out of the parking spot.

The woman chased the suspects on foot, and in an attempt to cut them off, she was hit by the car. Then, the suspects drove off with her 10-month-old in the car, according to police

Her child was later located by witnesses unharmed, in a car seat in the 8900 block of Lakes at 610 Drive. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators believe the two robberies are related because the locations are close, and the suspect descriptions were similar in both incidents.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in these cases is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.