Medical examiner looking for family of man found near railroad tracks in NW Houston

Police said a witness discovered what appeared to be human remains near the railroad tracks on West Little York road on Friday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost five months after human remains were found in northwest Houston, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help finding the man's family members.

On March 18, homicide detectives responded to 6260 West Little York Road after a witness called about finding what appeared to be human remains near railroad tracks.

Since the discovery, the identity of the remains is still unknown. Now, the medical examiner's office released additional details and is asking the public for help finding family members.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner shared that the person was a Native American man between 40 and 60 years old. He's said to be between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches.

Additional information shows the man was found wearing a green camouflage/black pullover hoodie, which was sized XL, and red mesh basketball shorts, sized large. He was also found with healed fractures on his nose.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 or 832-927-5001.