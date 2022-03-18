human remains found

Human remains found near railroad tracks in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Suspected human remains were found in northwest Houston Friday morning, according to Houston police.

Police said a witness found the remains around 10 a.m. near the railroad tracks in the 6200 block of West Little York Road.

Homicide detectives were en route to the scene to investigate, HPD said.

Police did not have any other information about how the remains were discovered.

