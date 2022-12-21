Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car while trying to catch a bus in northwest Houston Tuesday night, police said.

Houston Police Department officers said at about 9:10 p.m., a woman in her 30s was critically injured in a hit-and-run at a METRO stop on West 43rd Street and Lang Road.

Officers said the woman had just gotten off a bus and ran across the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, HPD said.

Authorities said the driver who hit her took off in a black 4-door car.

HPD said they are looking into surveillance video of the crash.

