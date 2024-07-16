Man unloading trailer killed by hit-and-run driver in Aldine area, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing a man in the Aldine area of north Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said three men were unloading a truck and trailer into a residence in the 400 block of Hill Road near Airline Drive when one of them was hit just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the driver failed to stop and render aid and took off. Now, investigators are trying to track them down.

Investigators at the scene did not provide a description of the suspect's vehicle. They said the preliminary details were very limited.