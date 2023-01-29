Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding electric scooter in downtown Houston, police say

According to police, a pickup truck driving in the very left lane on Pease near Louisiana Street hit a man who was crossing the street on an electric scooter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspects involved in two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed riders on electric bikes or scooters in a matter of three days. Investigators said the drivers in both Thursday and Sunday's crashes failed to stop to render aid and fled the scene.

The most recent case happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a pickup truck driving in the very left lane on Pease Street near Louisiana hit a man who was crossing the street on an electric scooter.

Investigators said some witnesses claim it was the driver who was at fault. The driver took off, and officers at the scene said they didn't have any identifying information yet.

"According to witnesses, he had the right of way, and that truck driver had a red light. But we have yet to confirm that with video evidence. After the guy on the scooter was struck and thrown into the intersection, the fire department on Louisiana stopped and helped him," Sgt. David Rose said.

On Thursday, HPD said a man in his 50s to 60s was riding an electric bike southbound on Shepherd Drive when he was hit by a car near Eigle Street around 4:30 a.m. The victim was not wearing a helmet, and the driver also fled the scene.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is urged to contact Houston Police Department's Hit-and-Run Unit at (713) 247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

