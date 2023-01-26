Houston police investigating after man riding e-bike found dead on West Gray in River Oaks

Police said it's unclear if the man was struck by a driver or possibly suffered a medical emergency. He was not wearing reflective clothing or a helmet, investigators noted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was riding an electric bicycle in the River Oaks area Thursday morning is dead, but investigators aren't sure exactly what happened.

Houston police officers were dispatched to a person down call around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on West Gray Street at Shepherd Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. Police said the victim is possibly a Hispanic man in his 50s or 60s.

Police said the man was riding an electric bike, heading southbound on Shepherd.

It's unclear if he was struck by a driver or possibly suffered a medical emergency, HPD said.

Investigators said there was no damage seen to the electric bike.

Police noted that the man was not wearing reflective clothing or a helmet, and the rear tail light was not working on the e-bike.

Investigators said there were no witnesses available. They were searching for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact Houston police.