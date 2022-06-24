Police looking for driver responsible for hit-and-run that killed 79-year-old man in east Houston

Guillermo Rivas, 79, was walking on a crutch, trying to cross the road in the 7600 block E. Navigation Boulevard, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
The driver fled the scene and is now wanted for failure to stop and render aid.
Rivas suffered major injuries and was hospitalized, but later died.
Surveillance video shows Rivas getting off the bus and then crossing Navigation. He makes it across two lanes of traffic, but as he enters the third lane, a car hits him.
Instead of stopping, the driver keeps going. The video shows other drivers then stopping at the intersection of 77th and Navigation to try and help Rivas.
Who killed Guillermo Rivas? | If you know anything about the hit and run driver responsible for his death, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 708590-22 @houstonpolice | 7600 blk. E. Navigation Blvd #hounews https://t.co/mtWlFXWZzZ pic.twitter.com/0wlxK8XghI— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) June 24, 2022
"I think that's horrible," said neighbor Benjamin Martinez, who lives across the street from Rivas and uses a cane to get around.
Martinez also uses the bus stop often and says it's dangerous.
"There's always fast traffic. There's nobody to help cross the road, especially with people with disabilities," he said.
Back in May, sources told ABC13 that HPD had recovered the SUV involved in the crash, and that it was apparently stolen. Police are still looking for the driver.
