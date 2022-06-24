hit and run

Police looking for driver responsible for hit-and-run that killed 79-year-old man in east Houston

Video shows moments before 79-year-old hit by vehicle in East Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding out who is responsible for the death of a man walking on Houston's eastside last month.

Guillermo Rivas, 79, was walking on a crutch, trying to cross the road in the 7600 block E. Navigation Boulevard, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver fled the scene and is now wanted for failure to stop and render aid.

Rivas suffered major injuries and was hospitalized, but later died.

Surveillance video shows Rivas getting off the bus and then crossing Navigation. He makes it across two lanes of traffic, but as he enters the third lane, a car hits him.

Instead of stopping, the driver keeps going. The video shows other drivers then stopping at the intersection of 77th and Navigation to try and help Rivas.



"I think that's horrible," said neighbor Benjamin Martinez, who lives across the street from Rivas and uses a cane to get around.

Martinez also uses the bus stop often and says it's dangerous.

"There's always fast traffic. There's nobody to help cross the road, especially with people with disabilities," he said.

Back in May, sources told ABC13 that HPD had recovered the SUV involved in the crash, and that it was apparently stolen. Police are still looking for the driver.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
