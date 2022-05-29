pedestrian struck

Pedestrian in his 80s hospitalized after hit and run in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run while crossing an intersection in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The pedestrian, described to be in his 80s, was using some sort of walking assistance when crossing the intersection of Navigation Blvd. and N. 77th Street on Sunday morning.

He was hit by a driver who failed to render aid and taken to a nearby hospital in an unstable condition, according to HPD.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

This is a developing story.
