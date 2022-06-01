New video shows moments before 79-year-old was hit by vehicle in Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment a 79-year-old man on a crutch was hit by a car as he tried to cross Navigation on Houston's East End.The victim, Guillermo Rivas, was hospitalized but later died. What makes the situation even worse, is that HPD is investigating two separate hit and runs in the area within 48 hours and 1.5 miles of each other.In Rivas' case, surveillance video shows him getting off the bus and then crossing Navigation. He makes it across two lanes of traffic, but as he enters the third lane, a car hits him. Instead of stopping, the driver keeps going. The video shows other drivers then stopping at the intersection of 77th and Navigation to try and help Rivas."I think that's horrible," reacted neighbor Benjamin Martinez, who lives across the street from Rivas and uses a cane to get around.Martinez also uses the bus stop often, and says it's dangerous."There's always fast traffic. There's nobody to help cross the road, especially with people with disabilities," he said.Sources say Houston police have recovered the SUV involved in the crash, and that it was apparently stolen. They are still looking for the driver.In the second case, a hit and run happened early Monday morning in the 300 block of South Cesar Chavez. Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima hit Sajid Barajas, who was on a bicycle, from behind. Barajas died. The driver of the Altima ditched the car and fled on foot."Regardless of what happens in the crash, you should not leave the site of the crash," said HPD Sgt. David Rose. "When any sort of accident happens, you are required by state law to render aid, you have to call 911."Investigators say if you have information on either hit-and-run case, please call Houston police.