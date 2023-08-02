HPD investigating hit-and-run scene outside of Minute Maid Park

A celebratory mood quickly turned into panic outside of Minute Maid Park after two people were apparently hit by a vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A night meant to celebrate a historic Astros win became a nightmare for some Houston fans.

Tuesday night, ABC13's cameras were rolling on fans' reaction to 'Stros star Framber Valdez's no-hitter, in a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians, when terrified screams filled the air.

At about 10 p.m., Houston police confirmed they were responding to the scene of a hit-and-run, where at least two people appeared to have been hit.

Our cameras were at the intersection of Chartres Street and Texas Avenue as a crowd gathered around to help the victims spotted on the ground.

Details about what happened or the extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately disclosed. A description of the alleged vehicle involved is unknown.