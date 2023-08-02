Framber Valdez becomes 1st left-handed Astros pitcher to throw 9-inning no-hitter

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a day in which the Astros pulled off a blockbuster trade to reunite with former ace Justin Verlander, it was the club's current No. 1 pitcher who ended up making history.

Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hit game in franchise history on Tuesday night in front of 41,000 fans at Minute Maid Park.

Valdez allowed just one walk while striking out seven batters in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic threw just 93 pitches to complete the historic game, seeing the minimum 27 batters to do it. He's also the first left-handed Astros starter to throw a no-hitter. Former left-handed Astros closer Billy Wagner was part of the combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 11, 2003.

Valdez already owns Major League Baseball's single-season record of 25 straight quality starts, which was set last season.

The Astros (61-47) close out their series with Cleveland in a matinee game on Wednesday.

The no-hitter is the first thrown by a single pitcher since Verlander's on Sept. 1, 2019. It's also the first thrown since the Astros completed a combined effort in the World Series against Philadelphia last season.

Last five Astros no-hitters