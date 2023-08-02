Framber Valdez becomes 1st left-handed Astros pitcher to throw 9-inning no-hitter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a day in which the Astros pulled off a blockbuster trade to reunite with former ace Justin Verlander, it was the club's current No. 1 pitcher who ended up making history.
Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hit game in franchise history on Tuesday night in front of 41,000 fans at Minute Maid Park.
Valdez allowed just one walk while striking out seven batters in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic threw just 93 pitches to complete the historic game, seeing the minimum 27 batters to do it. He's also the first left-handed Astros starter to throw a no-hitter. Former left-handed Astros closer Billy Wagner was part of the combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 11, 2003.
Valdez already owns Major League Baseball's single-season record of 25 straight quality starts, which was set last season.
The Astros (61-47) close out their series with Cleveland in a matinee game on Wednesday.
The no-hitter is the first thrown by a single pitcher since Verlander's on Sept. 1, 2019. It's also the first thrown since the Astros completed a combined effort in the World Series against Philadelphia last season.
Last five Astros no-hitters
- Aug. 1, 2023: Framber Valdez vs. Cleveland, Minute Maid Park
- Nov. 2, 2022: Cristian Javier (starter), Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly vs. Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
- June 25, 2022: Cristian Javier (starter), Hector Neris, Ryan Pressly vs. New York Yankees, Yankee Stadium
- Sept. 1, 2019: Justin Verlander vs. Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Aug. 3, 2019: Aaron Sanchez (starter), Will Harris, Joe Biagini, Chris Devenski vs. Seattle, Minute Maid Park