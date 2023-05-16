HPD questioning family member as possible suspect after man found shot to death inside vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Houston's Acres Homes area on Tuesday.
Houston police said they responded to the scene at about 8:10 a.m. in the 8400 block of Knox Street near Wheatley, where they found the man dead inside a vehicle.
An ABC13 crew did see a bullet hole in a car's window, but it's unclear how the shooting unfolded.
A possible suspect, who police say is a family member, has been detained for questioning.
