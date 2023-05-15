Police said there was some sort of altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Investigators believe a man they are speaking to and the man who was killed are the only people involved.

Person of interest talking to police after man found dead in middle of N. Houston road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead after officers responding to a report of a crash in north Houston found a man lying in an intersection with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Houston police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Eubanks Street near Schneider Street at 4:23 a.m. in response to a crash that possibly involved a pedestrian being struck.

However, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man shot to death and two vehicles crashed into a ditch at the end of the street.

Investigators said they are speaking to a person of interest who was found at the scene and is cooperating with police.

A preliminary investigation suggests there was some sort of altercation that led up to the deadly shooting, police said.

HPD said they are currently not looking for any other suspects. Investigators believe the man they are speaking to and the man who was killed are the only people involved in the altercation.