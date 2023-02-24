According to police, the car had been stolen with the three-year-old inside while the child's caretaker was paying for gas at an Exxon on S. Wilcrest Boulevard.

Only on 13: Footage shows suspect dumping toddler out of stolen car and onto busy road in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has obtained surveillance footage of a child who was dropped in the middle of a busy road in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

The footage shows the car driving on Dover Street near Altonbury Lane when the driver dumps the child and drives off.

At least one car is seen driving by the child, who stands alone until a neighbor coming home from work in his truck sees the 3-year-old minutes later.

The neighbor is seen calling the young child over and going into a nearby home, where someone calls 911.

"My first assumption is how someone could leave their child here. Like any normal human being would, they would be outraged. 'How can I help'? There are so many things going on in your mind," they said.

SEE ALSO: Video shows child tumble out of moving car on I-69 feeder in southwest Houston

According to Houston police, the car that the child was in had been stolen just minutes before.

A woman caring for the child went in to pay for gas at the Exxon gas station on S. Wilcrest Blvd.

The woman's former co-worker was also in the car, according to police.

When the woman caring for the child walked outside the store, her car, the child, and her co-worker were gone.

SEE ALSO: Driver obliges to ride request, then loses car with child inside, Houston police say

The neighbor who called the police says the young girl told her she was just three years old.

"We tried our best to make her comfortable and see if we can get anything out of her. What's her name? How old are you?"

They cared for her until the police got there. Houston police say the 3-year-old is doing just fine.

The woman who took the car and dropped the toddler off now faces child abandonment and unauthorized use of motor vehicle charges.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.