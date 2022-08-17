Video shows child tumble out of moving car on I-69 feeder in southwest Houston

In the dashcam video, you can see an SUV taking a right turn. That's when the child rolled out onto the street. The driver then stopped and ran out to scoop up the child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bizarre video sent to ABC13 shows the frantic moments as a child fell out of a moving car in southwest Houston.

The dashcam video was sent in on Tuesday by a witness.

The sender, who did not want to be identified, said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at Hilcroft.

In the video, you can see a red SUV taking a right turn onto the feeder. That's when the small child somehow rolled out onto the street.

The driver stopped to scoop up the child, who appeared to have no signs of injuries.

ABC13 reached out to Houston police to see if they received any service calls at that scene, but officers said they didn't hear anything.