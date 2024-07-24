Multiple babies found abandoned last month in Houston: 'It's heartbreaking'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three babies were abandoned in the last month around Houston, and the circumstances surrounding each one are disturbing.

The first situation happened in June, when a man was walking along a road in southeast Houston and heard a baby crying, according to court documents. He then found a newborn baby and called police.

In the second case, a woman half a mile away was covered in blood and said she had just given birth, according to police. Court documents show that the woman is charged with abandoning a child.

On Sunday, shocking video showed the moment a newborn baby boy was pulled from a dumpster in southwest Houston. An apartment manager there said a food truck employee gave birth in the truck and left the baby in the dumpster. Police said they have a suspect in the case, but no charges have been filed yet.

On Monday, Anthony Gray, accused of calling his child's mother, appeared before a judge saying he no longer wanted to care for the infant. Gray left the child near a dumpster for several hours before the baby was found. He's now facing a felony for abandoning the baby.

All three cases could have been avoided.

"It's heartbreaking every time we see it," Martee Boose with the Houston Fire Department said.

According to HFD, the Baby Moses Law allows a parent with a child 60 days of age and younger to bring their baby to a fire department, police station, or hospital and hand it off to an employee there without facing repercussions or being identified.

"When you are in that situation with your baby and you are overwhelmed, maybe you're not mentally thinking about the most optimal situation, so it's important to avoid prosecution that you don't abandon or neglect the baby. By taking them to the fire station or the hospital, that's the best measure for the baby," Boose said.

According to Child Protective Services, in the last 11 months across Houston, five babies have been found abandoned, while three were turned in through the Baby Moses Law.

CPS said the baby found in June is with a foster family, while the baby found in the dumpster is still at the hospital and is in good health. CPS said they did not get an intake call on the Pasadena case.

