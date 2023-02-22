Child found safe after the car they were in was taken in Alief area, HPD said

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was found safe and unharmed after the car they were in was taken from the Alief area, police said.

At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, a person called police and said they were giving someone a ride, but they stopped to get gas and the suspect took off with the car and a child inside, police said.

The scene originated at 11814 S. Wilcrest, near Bellfort. About an hour later, less than two miles away, in the 122000 block of Dover, authorities reported finding the child that was in the stolen vehicle.

Police said the child was not injured.

Authorities said the vehicle stolen was a Dodge Challenger. There's no description of the suspect at this time.