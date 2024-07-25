18-year-old charged after newborn abandoned in dumpster near SW Houston apartment, HPD says

A newborn boy was rescued after being left in a dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston, police say.

A newborn boy was rescued after being left in a dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston, police say.

A newborn boy was rescued after being left in a dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston, police say.

A newborn boy was rescued after being left in a dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old woman has been charged after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to police.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department said the mother, Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, is in the hospital and charged with abandoning a child.

The media player above shows a video you'll only see on ABC13, which captured the moments EMS pulled the newborn boy from a dumpster.

RELATED: Multiple babies found abandoned last month in Houston: 'It's heartbreaking'

On Sunday, first responders rescued baby Gabriel from the dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive.

The apartment complex manager told ABC13 that a taco truck employee gave birth inside a nearby food truck and dumped the baby in the dumpster before coming back to clean up the mobile restaurant.

In a video taken by witnesses, EMS can be seen next to a dumpster piled with trash, wrapping the newborn baby boy in a blanket.

Gabriel's hair appeared to still be wet, his umbilical cord looked fresh, and his skin was pink and pruned.

Police said the baby boy went to the hospital, where he was determined to be in good health and is with Child Protective Services.

SEE MORE: Pasadena dad left infant in dumpster, claimed he no longer wanted to care for her, records state