Man pushing shopping cart across FM-529 killed in hit-and-run, HCSO says

Investigators said the driver that fled drove to a nearby parking lot and called a family member who brought her back to the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run near Copperfield Place, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 16500 block of FM 529 at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was pushing a shopping cart full of personal items southbound across the main lanes of FM 529 when a silver Hyundai SUV and a red Infiniti sedan hit him, according to HCSO Sgt. Bondurant.

"The Hyundai struck the man. And the red car, the Infiniti, struck the actual cart," Bondurant said.

HCSO said the man driving the Infiniti stopped and called 911 while the woman driving the Hyundai fled the scene.

She drove to a nearby parking lot about 1.5 miles away from the crash and called a family member, who came and brought her back to the scene, according to investigators.

Neither driver reportedly showed signs of intoxication.

Bondurant said the woman is in custody and may face charges for failure to stop and render aid involving death.