missing man

Search continues for Houston man who went missing on drive to Waxahachie

Henry Schelsteder, 69, was last seen on a traffic camera on Monday, May 2, passing through New Waverly.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Today marks 1 week since missing Houston man last seen while working

Monday night marks one week since anyone last saw or spoke with 69-year-old Henry Schelsteder. The contract driver went missing while traveling to Waxahachie.

A close friend said Schelsteder told his boss he was about 15 minutes away from the Buc-ee's off I-45 in Madisonville on his last phone call, but officials don't believe he ever made it. They are pleading for help finding him.

He was driving his gray 2002 Ford F-350 pickup with a missing tailgate and black headache rack on the rear window, with Texas license plate PYP-5305.



NOTE: Texas EquuSearch initially reported that the license plate was BW7-2699, but later said that as more information became available, the license plate was updated to PYP-5305.

Texas EquuSearch is specifically asking anyone with property along I-45 between New Waverly and Dallas to check their property lines nearest the highway on both the northbound and southbound sides. They say Schelsteder was driving north on I-45, heading to Waxahachie near the Dallas to pick up a part.

Authorities are also asking the public to be on the lookout in areas east and west of I-45 in case Schelsteder became confused and traveled in a different direction.

READ MORE: Texas EquuSearch is seeking the public's help in locating missing man near Madison County
EMBED More News Videos

Texas EquuSearch is now asking anyone with land bordering I-45 between New Waverly and Dallas to scan their property lines.



His close friend and colleague, Ken Tettel told ABC13 that a traffic camera captured Schelsteder passing through New Waverly, but there are a few other clues.

He said Schelsteder has a heart problem and needs medication.

"It's not like this is the first time he's (gone) to this plant," Tettel said. "This is a normal thing every few weeks. He knows the people up there. He's made such an impression on the people in that plant that they actually went out and tried to look for him too."

Schelsteder has white hair, is balding, and has a scar on the top of his head, according to Texas EquuSearch. He is 5' 10" and weighs approximately 210 to 240 pounds with hazel eyes and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes and a welding hat.

Authorities said there is a great concern for Schelsteder's safety because he is described as a very safe driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather.

If you spot Schelsteder or his F-350 pickup, call Harris County Sheriff's Office or Texas EquuSearch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newsequusearchmissing manharris county sheriffs officemissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Texas EquuSearch needs your help locating missing man
88-year-old boater found in Texas City Dike
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Galveston
Coast Guard searches for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston
TOP STORIES
HPD investigating body found at park near SW Houston school
Coal unit catches fire at NRG plant in Fort Bend County
1 dead and 1 injured in motel fight among deadly overnight shootings
UH's second baseman juggles life as a student, slugger and single mom
Unseasonably hot temps continue into the work week
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
Show More
'A Strange Loop' earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
US financial markets point to sharp declines following global sell-off
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Couple who didn't think could get pregnant thankful for Houston doctor
Woman remains hospitalized after 3 US tourists die at Bahamas resort
More TOP STORIES News