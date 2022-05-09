Search continues for Houston man who went missing on drive to Waxahachie

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11829535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas EquuSearch is now asking anyone with land bordering I-45 between New Waverly and Dallas to scan their property lines.

Monday night marks one week since anyone last saw or spoke with 69-year-old Henry Schelsteder. The contract driver went missing while traveling to Waxahachie.A close friend said Schelsteder told his boss he was about 15 minutes away from the Buc-ee's off I-45 in Madisonville on his last phone call, but officials don't believe he ever made it. They are pleading for help finding him.He was driving his gray 2002 Ford F-350 pickup with a missing tailgate and black headache rack on the rear window, with Texas license plate PYP-5305.Texas EquuSearch is specifically asking anyone with property along I-45 between New Waverly and Dallas to check their property lines nearest the highway on both the northbound and southbound sides. They say Schelsteder was driving north on I-45, heading to Waxahachie near the Dallas to pick up a part.Authorities are also asking the public to be on the lookout in areas east and west of I-45 in case Schelsteder became confused and traveled in a different direction.His close friend and colleague, Ken Tettel told ABC13 that a traffic camera captured Schelsteder passing through New Waverly, but there are a few other clues.He said Schelsteder has a heart problem and needs medication."It's not like this is the first time he's (gone) to this plant," Tettel said. "This is a normal thing every few weeks. He knows the people up there. He's made such an impression on the people in that plant that they actually went out and tried to look for him too."Schelsteder has white hair, is balding, and has a scar on the top of his head, according to Texas EquuSearch. He is 5' 10" and weighs approximately 210 to 240 pounds with hazel eyes and a fair complexion.He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes and a welding hat.Authorities said there is a great concern for Schelsteder's safety because he is described as a very safe driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather.If you spot Schelsteder or his F-350 pickup, call Harris County Sheriff's Office or Texas EquuSearch.