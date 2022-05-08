Texas EquuSearch is seeking the public's help in locating missing man near Madison County

Texas EquuSearch is asking the public for help in locating a man that went missing Monday evening.Henry Schelsteder, 69, who is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires medication, was last known to have been driving northbound on I-45 near Madisonville.However, his location is not confirmed. According to authorities, the current search is between New Waverly and Dallas.Texas EquuSearch is now asking anyone with land bordering I-45 between New Waverly and Dallas to scan their property lines nearest the highway on both the northbound and southbound sides.Authorities are also asking the public to be on the lookout in areas east and west of I-45 in case Schelsteder become confused and traveled in a different direction.Schelsteder is a contract driver and was en route to make a delivery in north Texas.Schelsteder was last seen driving a gray 2002 Ford F-350 pickup truck, license plate PYP-5305, with a missing tailgate and black headache rack on the rear window.Schelsteder has hazel eyes, and a fair complexion, is 5' 10", and weighs approximately 210-240 pounds. He has white hair, is partially bald, and has a scar on the top of his head.At the time of his disappearance, Schelsteder is believed to have been wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes, and a welding hat.Authorities say there is great concern for Schelsteder's safety because he is described as a very safe driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather.If you have seen Schelsteder or his truck since his reported disappearance, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.