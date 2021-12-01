HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After six years as a Lyft driver, Domingo Herrera never imagined he would be in a hospital bed, with a bullet lodged in his arm after a passenger shot him.
His wife, Anabella Herrera, said she heard about what happened from a neighbor.
"(The neighbor) told me Domingo was in an incident. Someone tried to kill him and I started to cry," Anabella said.
Domingo was on his way to drop off his passenger when he was shot in the 400 block of W. FM 1960 near the North Freeway, Monday evening.
SEE ALSO: Lyft driver shot by passenger during attempted robbery in north Harris County, sheriff says
"The guy said, 'You are not going to follow the map anymore and took out the gun and put it to his head," Anabella said.
Domingo told his wife the passenger then jumped into the front seat and demanded $3,000.
"(He told him) 'We are going to the ATM, you have to take money and give it to me,'" Anabella said. "My husband said he doesn't have that type of money."
Anabella said her husband begged for his life, knowing he didn't have the money the suspect wanted.
"My husband said, 'Please don't kill me. I have sons,'" Anabella said.
Domingo underwent surgery to get the bullet out and is expected to make a full recovery. He is fearful to return to work because driving for Lyft is his family's main income. He supports his wife and two sons.
His family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to donate toward his medical expenses.
"We have bills to pay that he was worried about and I said, 'You don't have to worry about that now,'" Anabella said.
Following the incident, Lyft sent the following statement:
"Safety is fundamental to Lyft and the incident described is unacceptable. We have reached out to the driver to offer our support, permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."
Suspect demanded $3K before shooting Lyft driver, wife says
MAN SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More